Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will sit out the rest of Summer League
Smith will sit out the remainder of Summer League to avoid injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
The Mavericks only wanted Smith to play in the first two Summer League games, so he will sit out the remainder to avoid suffering any injury. Dallas knows what they are getting in Smith and don't feel the need to risk one of their future building blocks in meaningless games. Smith was dealing with a knee injury to end the season, but him playing in the first two summer league contests indicates he is healthy and ready to go for the start of training camp.
