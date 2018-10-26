Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Won't play Friday
Smith is out for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
Smith suffered the injury late in Wednesday's game against Atlanta, and after being listed as probable entering Friday, he's been ruled out at the last minute in Toronto. J.J. Barea and Jalen Brunson are strong candidates to start in Smith's place.
