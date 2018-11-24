Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Won't play Saturday
Smith (wrist) is out Saturday against the Celtics, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.
A sprained right wrist continues to limit Smith, and he's in too much discomfort to play Saturday. J.J. Barea should see extra run and ballhandling responsibilities as a result.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Best performance in two weeks•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Mediocre in Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Hands out seven assists in victory•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...