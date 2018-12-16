Smith (wrist) has been ruled out Sunday against the Kings, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was previously upgraded to probable leading up to Sunday's matchup, but he'll be held out due to a nagging wrist sprain. He's missed five of his team's last six contests and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against Denver. Jalen Brunson figures to start with both Smith and J.J. Barea (ankle) out of the picture.