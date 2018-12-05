Smith (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Smith popped up on the injury report for Wednesday's game with a lingering wrist sprain, and the Mavericks have elected to sideline their starting point guard as a result. Luka Doncic took over as the starting point guard the last time Smith missed a game, with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. The Mavericks will likely do the same Wednesday night, but both J.J. Barea and Devin Harris should still see expanded roles off the bench in Smith's absence.