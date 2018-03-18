Mavericks' Dennis Smith: X-rays negative
Smith (ankle) underwent x-rays which came back negative, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Smith left the Saturday's loss to Brooklyn during the third quarter and did not return. At the time of his departure, he had 21 points over 24 minutes, well on his way to surpassing his season-high 27 points. He's considered day-to-day for Tuesday's road game in New Orleans.
