Lively totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lively was efficient from the field and is benefiting greatly from establishing a pick-and-roll society with Luka Doncic, as his above-average length and athleticism allow him to finish near the rim with confidence. The former Duke standout has been better than advertised this season and has settled into a starting role right away. He's averaging 9.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.