Updating a previous report, Lively (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com.

The Mavericks mistakenly ruled Lively out as a late scratch for Friday with a knee sprain, but the big man is suiting up after all. He should continue handling fewer than 20 minutes until Dallas loosens up his restrictions following an extended absence, per Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.