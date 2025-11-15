Lively notched four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal, one block and one turnover in 17 minutes during Friday's 133-127 double overtime loss to the Clippers.

Lively was on an 18-minute cap in his first game back, so he wasn't able to help his team during either overtime period. However, he moved around well and collected two stocks, so his return has to be considered a success. Unfortunately, the Mavs have a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set coming up, so Lively will likely need to return to the sidelines for one of those games.