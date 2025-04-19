Lively accumulated zero points (0-2 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Memphis.

Friday's Play-In Game loss to the Grizzlies marked the only game this season that Lively played in but didn't score. The second-year center missed over half of the season due to an ankle injury. Across Lively's 36 regular-season appearances, including 29 starts, he averaged 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks.