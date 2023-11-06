Lively supplied 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-118 victory over the Hornets.
Lively supplemented Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combining for 41 points, 15 rebounds and 19 assists, as the big man showed off excellent chemistry with both. Lively protected the rim and sacrificed his body on defense as well, marking a legitimate two-way sparkpug for Dallas.
