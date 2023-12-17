Lively will not return to Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a left ankle sprain. He finished scoreless with two rebounds in six minutes.
The Mavericks were already without Richaun Holmes due to an illness. Dallas is likely to play a lot of smaller lineups for the rest of the evening, and we could see more of Grant Williams, Markieff Morris and Dwight Powell.
