Lively (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Lively was previously considered questionable to play. With the second-year big man expected to be on the shelf, Daniel Gafford is likely to see a boost in fantasy value and minutes with Dwight Powell possibly getting an uptick as well.
