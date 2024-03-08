Lively suffered an apparent calf injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 114-108 win over the Heat, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports. He finished with four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes prior to departing with 33.1 seconds remaining in the game.

According to Afseth, Lively was struggling to put weight on his leg and limped to the bench when he checked out of the contest, but he looked to be walking around fine after the game. Afseth notes that Lively said he was kneed in the calf and will be re-evaluated Friday before the Mavericks determine his status for Saturday's game in Detroit. After starting in Dallas' last seven games, Lively came off the bench Thursday, but he still ended up seeing more minutes than his replacement in the lineup, Daniel Gafford (21).