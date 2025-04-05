Lively (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Clippers.
Lively is expected to return to action Saturday after sitting out the first leg of Dallas' back-to-back due to a right ankle injury. Although Lively started in his latest appearance, he only logged 16 minutes.
