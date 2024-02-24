Lively (nose) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Pacers.
Lively continues to deal with a nasal fracture but is expected to suit up for his third straight contest Sunday. However, the rookie center has yet to play 20 or minutes since returning to action.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Starting Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Officially cleared to play•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Probable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Solid in platoon role with Gafford•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable for Wednesday•