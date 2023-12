Lively (ankle), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play in Monday's game against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Lively has missed four straight games since spraining his ankle during a Dec. 16 win over Portland. While he'll likely be available, it's unclear if he'll slide right back into the starting lineup, and it's probable he'll have his minutes monitored closely for at least a few games.