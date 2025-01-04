Lively won't have a minutes restriction in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lively returned to action Wednesday after missing three straight games with a hip injury and logged just twenty minutes. However, Lively will now be available to play closer to the 26.4 minutes per contest he was averaging in his previous 10 appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Well-rounded line in return•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Set to return against Houston•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Listed as questionable again•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't go Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out again•