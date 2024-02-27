Lively (nose) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Along with Luka Doncic (nose), Maxi Kleber (nose) and Josh Green (elbow), Lively was one of four Mavericks listed as probable heading into Tuesday who will ultimately get the green light to play. Though he's started in his last two appearances following his recent return from a broken nose, Lively has been limited to 16- and 14-minute workloads while the Mavericks have turned the center spot into more of a rotation that also includes Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber and P.J. Washington. Assuming Lively continues to see less than 20 minutes per game on a regular basis, he'll profile as more of a 14-team than a 12-team fantasy option.