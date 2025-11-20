Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Good to go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Knicks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Lively was initially added to the injury report as probable and has since been given the green light after making it through pregame warmups. The big man has appeared in five games this season, averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 15.8 minutes.
