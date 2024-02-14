Lively (nose) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Lively has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing Dallas' last seven contests with a nasal injury. However, the rookie big man will operate under a minutes restriction, meaning he could serve as Dallas' backup center to Daniel Gafford.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Not available Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Another absence coming•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: To remain sidelined Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out next two games•