Lively provided 16 points (8-9 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

Lively enjoyed a very efficient shooting performance, but his best work came on the boards, where he tied a career-best mark with 16 rebounds. The rookie is in the midst of the best stretch of his blossoming season, averaging 14.0 points and 11.3 rebounds over his past four games. He's added 3.0 blocks per contest in that span as he continues to grow into a force in the frontcourt.