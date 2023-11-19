Lively totaled six points (3-4 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 loss to the Bucks.

Lively turned in another decent performance despite the loss, continuing his impressive rookie campaign. Although he is typically playing fewer than 30 minutes, he remains the starting center. his production is likely to fluctuate based on both matchup and feel, limiting what he can do when viewed as a season-long asset. With that said, as long as he is starting, Lively should be rostered in most leagues.