Lively exited Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets with 8:04 remaining in the first quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Lively tallied four points (2-3 FG) and one block in four minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest early. If the second-year center is unable to return to action, Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell could all receive increased playing time.