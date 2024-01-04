Lively left Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers and went to the locker room after sustaining a left ankle injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Lively missed four games in December after spraining his left ankle, making Wednesday's injury even more cause for concern if he's unable to return. While he's out, expect Dwight Powell and Markieff Morris to see more action.
