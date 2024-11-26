Lively (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.
Lively left Dallas' most recent contest early due to an illness and could be forced to sit out Wednesday. If Lively is unable to suit up against New York, Daniel Gafford would likely draw the start.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Iffy to return Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Sets season high in double-double•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Will remain in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Getting starting nod vs. Jazz•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Splits minutes with Gafford in return•