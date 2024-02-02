Lively (nose) is questionable to play Saturday against the Bucks but will not be able to play Monday versus the 76ers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively broke his nose during Monday's win over the Magic and didn't play Wednesday versus Minnesota. He was fitted for a mask, which he wore during Friday's practice, but the rookie wasn't overly thrilled about the idea of wearing it during a game. Lively also said that he'll undergo a procedure Monday to reset his nose, so he'll miss Monday's game even if he's cleared to suit up Saturday. Maxi Kleber (nose) and Dwight Powell would be candidates for increased roles if Lively's absence extends to multiple games.