Lively (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Lively was sidelined for Sunday's game against Portland due to a right knee injury he suffered late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's clash against Utah. Daniel Gafford would be in line to start at center for a second straight game if Lively is unable to play, while Maxi Kleber would see an uptick in playing time off the pine.