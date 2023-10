Lively ended with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 win over San Antonio.

Head coach Jason Kidd had stated that Lively could open the season as a starter, and while he came off the bench in this one, he still posted impressive numbers and above-average instincts for a player making his NBA debut. Lively can be an asset in most fantasy formats if he receives enough minutes, but as of now, his bench role limits his upside a bit.