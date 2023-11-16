Lively had 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 victory over Washington.

The rookie center just missed collecting his third double-double in 11 games to begin his career. Lively has had an impressive start to the season since being taken 12th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft considering that he doesn't turn 20 until February, and while his offensive skills still remains somewhat limited, his 1.7 blocks plus steals per game and 72.9 percent shooting from the floor give him fantasy value even in redraft formats.