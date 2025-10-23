Lively logged four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 125-92 loss to San Antonio.

Lively managed just 10 minutes in the loss, limited by early foul trouble. Matched up against Victor Wembanyama was never going to end well, something that could probably be said for a number of centers across the league. While this was a terrible night for Lively, managers should stick to their guns and hope for an improved performance against the Wizards on Friday.