Lively (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to personal reasons.

Lively appeared to suffer a calf issue late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win over the Heat, but the injury doesn't appear on Dallas' official injury report. The rookie's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Chicago, while Daniel Gafford should start at center Saturday. Further clarity on Lively's status moving forward should surface over the weekend.