Lively accounted for 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 24 minutes in Friday's 114-104 preseason win over the Pistons.

Lively was a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but has impressed the coaching staff enough to lock up a starting role for Opening Night. His preseason numbers aren't eye-popping by any means, and he's expected to hold a secondary role on offense at the beginning of the regular season, but he made his presence felt here while showing his two-way potential.