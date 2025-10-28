Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Not expected to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pacers
Lively is expected to miss his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right knee. If the big man is ultimately ruled out, his next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Pistons.
