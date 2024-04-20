Lively (knee) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Coach Jason Kidd said Friday that Lively was trending in the right direction and was on track to play in Sunday's series opener, so this is not entirely surprising, though it does boost the team's depth in the frontcourt. Lively should see decent minutes off the bench, although Daniel Gafford is expected to be the starting center, as was the case down the stretch in the regular season.