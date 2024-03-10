Lively (personal) is absent from the Mavericks' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Warriors.
Lively missed Saturday's game against the Pistons for personal reasons. He rejoined Dallas for Sunday's practice, which means this progression in his status makes sense. Barring any unforeseen setback, the big man should be available for his usual workload.
