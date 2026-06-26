Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Not ready to resume running

Lively (foot) still hasn't progressed to running yet, per Christian Clark of The Athletic.

Lively is walking and lifting weights, though he's not quite ready to enter the next phase of his rehab. The 22-year-old big man is recovering from right foot surgery, which cut his season short in December of last yar, and it remains uncertain if he'll be a full participant in training camp this fall. The Mavericks did take Morez Johnson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to improve its frontcourt, but Lively remains the most likely candidate to open next season as Dallas' starting center.