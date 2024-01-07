Lively (ankle) will not play Sunday against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Lively's next opportunity to take the court will be Tuesday against Memphis, but his left ankle is a troublesome injury to monitor after suffering sprains on two separate occasions this season. Sunday will mark his second consecutive absence, with Dwight Powell likely to start again in his place.
