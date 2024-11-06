Lively (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Lively was initially listed as questionable but got downgraded to doubtful Wednesday morning, so this doesn't come as a surprise. It'll mark Lively's second straight absence due to a right shoulder sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Suns. With P.J. Washington (knee) also unavailable, Naji Marshall, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell are all candidates for increased playing time, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper or Kessler Edwards could enter the rotation.