Lively (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Lively will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to a right shoulder sprain. Dwight Powell should see an increase in minutes off the bench behind starting center Daniel Gafford. Lively's next chance at playing will be Tuesday against the Warriors.
