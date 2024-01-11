Lively (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Lively was doubtful for Thursday's game and will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game. Dwight Powell will likely remain in the starting lineup against New York.
