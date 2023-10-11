Lively is on track to be the Mavericks' starting center on Opening Night, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively has started Dallas' first three preseason contests, averaging 3.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 19.1 minutes per game. While those aren't prolific numbers, the rookie understands his role and has excelled as a defensive anchor and rim roller. Per Afseth, the team believes Lively has shown enough to run with the first unit to begin the regular season. "Look at what Lively has done here on this trip," head coach Jason Kidd said after Tuesday's exhibition versus Real Madrid. "He's doing extremely well."