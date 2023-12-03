Lively totaled 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds, seven blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Thunder.

Lively dominated the paint for Dallas, hauling in a game-leading rebound mark while leading all players in Saturday's contest in blocks en route to a double-double performance. Lively set season-high marks in points, rebounds and blocks in the game, notching his fifth game with 10 or more rebounds and his second double-double of the year.