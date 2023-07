Lively posted 10 points (5-5 FG) and six rebounds over 23 minutes during Sunday's 101-80 win over Atlanta.

Lively was active in the paint once again, converting all of his shots around the rim. Although his numbers are nothing crazy, he is always making correct reads and impacting the game, especially around the rim on the defensive end. Lively will be an asset for Dallas in the pick-and-roll with star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.