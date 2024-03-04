Lively finished Sunday's 120-116 loss to the 76ers with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and one block in 18 minutes.

Lively picked up five fouls in his limited action, marking an uncharacteristic performance from the 20-year-old, who commits just 2.8 fouls per game on average. Coach Jason Kidd opted to lean on Maxi Kleber instead of Daniel Gafford with Lively hamstrung by fouls, but the rookie remains firmly atop the depth chart.