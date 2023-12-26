Lively (ankle) recorded 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-9 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Monday's 128-114 victory over Phoenix.

In his return from a four-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Lively reclaimed his spot in the starting five and didn't seem to miss a beat. He turned in a highly efficient performance from the field and secured his fifth double-double of the season, though the lack of blocks and poor free-throw shooting lessened the overall impact of his strong contributions elsewhere. Regardless, fantasy managers are likely happy to see a productive outing from the rookie center in his first game back while he faced no obvious playing-time restriction.