Lively recorded 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-9 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Monday's 128-114 victory over Phoenix.

Lively missed just one shot from the field and also made his presence felt on the glass, so it wasn't surprising to see him record his fifth double-double of the campaign. This 20-point mark tied his best scoring output of the campaign, and it seems he didn't miss a step despite returning from a four-game absence due to a sprained ankle. Firmly entrenched as Dallas' starting center, Lively is averaging 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game across nine December appearances.