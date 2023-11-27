Lively (back) is questionable for Tuesday against Houston, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Lively was able to practice Monday, but the Mavericks want to see how his back responds Tuesday before making a decision. Richaun Holmes drew the start in Lively's place Saturday against the Clippers, but he failed to impress.
