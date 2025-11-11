Lively (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

The questionable tag is a positive sign for Lively, who has missed the Mavericks' last eight games due to a right knee sprain. If the 21-year-old center is ultimately ruled out for Wednesday's contest, Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell are candidates for an uptick in minutes, especially if Anthony Davis (calf) is downgraded from questionable to out.