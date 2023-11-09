Lively (illness)is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Clippers.

An illness prevented the rookie from suiting up Wednesday against the Raptors, prompting Dwight Powell to start at center. The Mavericks could certainly use Lively's size against opposing big man Ivica Zubac. Lively's workload and production has fluctuated this season, but he's worth rostering in 14-team formats and probably 12-team formats, especially if two starting centers are required.